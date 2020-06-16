Bohol’s 13th COVID-19 patient came from virus hot spot Cebu

TAGBILARAN CITY—Bohol’s 13th COVID-19 patient was an individual returning from coronavirus hot spot Cebu.

Gov. Arthur Yap said the patient had been stranded in Cebu and returned to Bohol last June 6.

The patient did not show symptoms but tested positive for SARS Cov2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and is now on quarantine.

The governor said at least 1,613 Boholanos had already returned to the province after completing quarantine.

He said at least 2,573 Boholanos are on quarantine.

” We are managing and watching the situation very carefully,” said Yap.

As of 5:30 p.m. on June 16, Bohol has seven COVID-19 cases, seven recoveries and one fatality.

