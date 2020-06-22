BOI eyes bicycle manufacturer to set up shop in PH

The Board of Investments (BOI) is eyeing the possibility of inviting a Taiwan-based bicycle manufacturer to establish its facility in the Philippines once demand for bicycles further increase.

“There is a [bill] on bicycle lanes. Here in the Philippines, we have informal bicycle manufacturers. We also have manufacturers located in Cavite and Laguna. We also have Shimano, which is a bicycle parts manufacturer. But these are exporters by and large,” said Ceferino Rodolfo, BOI managing head, in a virtual briefing.

“If demand in the domestic market continues to increase, we can do a market repositioning, which is more towards the domestic. We also previously talked to a [bicycle manufacturer] giant in Taiwan. It continues to be a good lead,” he said.

Demand for bicycles significantly rose during the quarantine period as commuters sought for alternative rides due to the lack of public utility vehicles.

Senator Pia Cayetano earlier filed Senate Bill (SB) 1518 or the Safe Pathways Act to create a network of pop-up bicycle lanes throughout the country. Senators earlier expressed their support for the passage of SB 1582 that seeks .to establish a network of bicycle lanes throughout the country.

Under SB 1582, a network of pop-up bicycle lanes shall be created to connect users to essential destinations like medical facilities, among others.

The proposed bill also seeks to create a designated network of emergency pathways along local roads, to give pedestrians, cyclists and non-motorized vehicle users safe and convenient access to frequented destinations.

Public places, offices, schools and commercial establishments shall provide adequate parking spaces for bicycles and non-motorized vehicles.

The public and private sectors are called to develop other related infrastructure, including parking lots, showers, changing areas and hydration facilities.

The bills also mandate appropriate agencies to permanently adopt these networks of bike lanes and walkways even after the pandemic, as part of the government’s long-term solution to address congestion and pollution.

“We are looking at the demand to see what will happen so that if ever we can invite the (bicycle manufacturer) giant,” said Rodolfo.