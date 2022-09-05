Boiler Room: Melbourne Announced Featuring Mall Grab, C.FRIM And More

Boiler Room have detailed their newest event, announcing the lineup for Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm) in late November. Taking place on 26th November, the day-long party will be held in a “cavernous warehouse space” within Melbourne’s PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts).

As per a press release, the Melbourne edition is set to see the Victorian capital “join the ranks of other hero cities including Paris, New York, Barcelona and Berlin” in hosting large club events such as this. The newly-announced event will see Newcastle DJ Mall Grab taking over the headline spot as one of “most in demand and respected figures in contemporary dance music globally”.

Mall Grab – Boiler Room Paris 2016

[embedded content]

Elsewhere, the lineup is in an impressive roster of local and international talent, including Naarm-based selector C.FRIM, Kaurna country DJ Lakota, and Pretty Girl, whose shift from soft bedroom-pop to high-energy club performances has seen her become a prominent figure of the local scene.

Rounding out the bill, Manchester-based artist salute also joins the lineup, as does Yung Singh, who has been dubbed a “South-Asian underground revivalist” while revitalising the UK music scene. Tickets to Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm) are on sale from 12pm on Thursday, 8th September.

Boiler Room: Melbourne (Naarm)

Mall Grab

C.FRIM

Lady Shaka

Lakota

Pretty Girl (Live)

salute

Yung Singh

Dates And Venue

Saturday, 26th November – Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 8th September.

