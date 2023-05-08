Bolivian and Taiwanese Experts Discuss the Latest Med-Tech Developments to Position Bolivia as a Leading hub in Robotic Neurosurgery

HSINCHU, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Medical experts from Bolivia and Taiwan recently joined forces to explore the latest technological advancements in surgical navigation robots and their potential to position Bolivia as a leader in robotic neurosurgery. During the largest robotic surgery online meeting, “The Future of Robotic Surgery,” over 400 medical specialists gathered to participate in a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights.



The experts’ discussions highlighted the tremendous potential of surgical navigation robots to enhance patient outcomes, reduce surgical time, and improve precision and flexibility for neurosurgeons. The engagement between medical experts from Bolivia and Taiwan demonstrated the significance of global collaboration in advancing medical Technology and improving patient care.

Led by Dr. Bozorg Zonneveld von Brunn from the Clinica de las Americas in Bolivia, a new hospital equipped with the latest Technologies, Dr. Jerry Chen, the CEO of Brain Navi Biotechnology from Taiwan, and Dr. Guo, Jeng Hong, a neurosurgeon from China Medical University Hospital in Taiwan, the meeting provided a unique platform for experts to share their clinical experience with surgical navigation robots. Nelson Farfan Espada, the host of this event, represents Ztarkbond GmbH and facilitates the introduction of this new technology into Bolivia. The university’s Dean of the Faculty of Engineering sponsored the event together with Mr. Luis Foianini from a prominent Bolivian university as part of the alternative path strategy. The presentations highlighted the potential of NaoTrac, a neurosurgical navigation robot from Brain Navi Biotechnology that has been certified by CE and local government, to help more patients and save more lives in Bolivia, demonstrating the importance of international collaboration in advancing medical Technology and improving patient care. In Taiwan, three medical centers are equipped with NaoTrac to assist neurosurgeons in saving lives. Dr. Jerry Chen introduced the NaoTrac technology and its benefits for neurosurgeons in Taiwan. At the same time Dr. Guo shared some exceptional cases where the assistance of NaoTrac improved surgical precision and reduced surgical time, benefiting patient recovery, such as ICH (intracerebral hemorrhages) and the other application like brainstem tumor biopsy and stem-cell implantation.

Bolivia has highly qualified neurosurgeons; the most significant development for Bolivia’s medical community is the plan to create a robotic educational training center. This center is a vital resource for medical professionals, allowing them to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to work with advanced robotic technologies like NaoTrac and the other surgical navigation robots. The center has the potential to become the first in South America, positioning Bolivia as a leading country in the region to use advanced surgical robots. With continued collaboration between medical experts worldwide, Bolivia is poised to become an international leader in robotic neurosurgery, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care and outcomes.