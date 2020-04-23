Bon Iver Announces Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates For 2021

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 23, 2020
Bon Iver‘s Australian tour was scheduled to kick off in June, but it – along with everything else on the planet – has now been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, Justin Vernon and co. will be making their way down under throughout March and April of 2021 for a series of headline shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for all new dates, with new tickets going on sale next Thursday, 30th April at 11am.
Check out rescheduled tour dates below.
Last year, Bon Iver released their fourth studio album with i,i. Last week, the band unveiled a new song called ‘PDLIF’ – which stands for Please Don’t Live in Fear. You can check it out below. All proceeds from the track will go to Direct Relief, a non-profit aiding in the delivery of PPE equipment to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, while appearing as past of a livestreamed online event around coronavirus relief organised by Bernie Sanders, Vernon performed a new song entitled ‘Things Behind Things Behind Things’.
[embedded content]
Bon Iver ‘i,i’ Australian + New Zealand tour 2021
Wednesday, 24th Mar 2021
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Handsome
Saturday, 27th Mar 2021
AEC Arena, Adelaide (venue upgrade)
Tickets: Handsome
Monday, 29th March 2021
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Handsome
Thursday, 1st April 2021
Riverstage, Brisbane
Tickets: Handsome
Monday, 5th April 2021
First State Super Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Handsome
Tuesday, 6th April 2021
First State Super Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Handsome
Saturday, 10th April 2021
Trusts Arena, Auckland
Tickets: Handsome
Sunday, 11th April 2021
TSB Arena, Wellington
Tickets: Handsome