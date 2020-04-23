Bon Iver Announces Rescheduled Australian Tour Dates For 2021

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 23, 2020

Bon Iver‘s Australian tour was scheduled to kick off in June, but it – along with everything else on the planet – has now been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, Justin Vernon and co. will be making their way down under throughout March and April of 2021 for a series of headline shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for all new dates, with new tickets going on sale next Thursday, 30th April at 11am.

Check out rescheduled tour dates below.

Last year, Bon Iver released their fourth studio album with i,i. Last week, the band unveiled a new song called ‘PDLIF’ – which stands for Please Don’t Live in Fear. You can check it out below. All proceeds from the track will go to Direct Relief, a non-profit aiding in the delivery of PPE equipment to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, while appearing as past of a livestreamed online event around coronavirus relief organised by Bernie Sanders, Vernon performed a new song entitled ‘Things Behind Things Behind Things’.

[embedded content]

Bon Iver ‘i,i’ Australian + New Zealand tour 2021

Wednesday, 24th Mar 2021

RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets: Handsome

Saturday, 27th Mar 2021

AEC Arena, Adelaide (venue upgrade)

Tickets: Handsome

Monday, 29th March 2021

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Handsome

Thursday, 1st April 2021

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets: Handsome

Monday, 5th April 2021

First State Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Handsome

Tuesday, 6th April 2021

First State Super Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Handsome

Saturday, 10th April 2021

Trusts Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Handsome

Sunday, 11th April 2021

TSB Arena, Wellington

Tickets: Handsome