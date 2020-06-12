Trending Now

Bon Iver Announces Supports For Rescheduled Australian Tour

Bon Iver’s Australian i,i tour was supposed to kick off today at Hobart’s famed Dark Mofo Festival. Of course, the whole coronavirus (COVID-19) thing shelved the whole tour.

The tour has now been rescheduled to kick off in March next year. In super duper exciting news though, Bon Iver has today announced who’ll be joining Justin Vernon and Co next year.

Gordi will be supporting most of the tour, with the exception of the Perth date, which will be opened up by Stella Donnelly.

You can catch all of the rescheduled dates below. Have a listen to Gordi’s new single ‘Unready’ while you’re there.

Bon Iver ‘i,i’ Australian + New Zealand tour 2021

With Stella Donnelly (Perth only) & Gordi

Wednesday, 24th Mar 2021
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Handsome

Saturday, 27th Mar 2021
AEC Arena, Adelaide (venue upgrade)
Tickets: Handsome

Monday, 29th March 2021
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Handsome

Thursday, 1st April 2021
Riverstage, Brisbane
Tickets: Handsome

Monday, 5th April 2021
First State Super Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Handsome

Tuesday, 6th April 2021
First State Super Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Handsome

Saturday, 10th April 2021
Trusts Arena, Auckland
Tickets: Handsome

Sunday, 11th April 2021
TSB Arena, Wellington
Tickets: Handsome

