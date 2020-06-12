Bon Iver Announces Supports For Rescheduled Australian Tour

Bon Iver’s Australian i,i tour was supposed to kick off today at Hobart’s famed Dark Mofo Festival. Of course, the whole coronavirus (COVID-19) thing shelved the whole tour.
The tour has now been rescheduled to kick off in March next year. In super duper exciting news though, Bon Iver has today announced who’ll be joining Justin Vernon and Co next year.
Gordi will be supporting most of the tour, with the exception of the Perth date, which will be opened up by Stella Donnelly.
You can catch all of the rescheduled dates below. Have a listen to Gordi’s new single ‘Unready’ while you’re there.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Bon Iver ‘i,i’ Australian + New Zealand tour 2021
With Stella Donnelly (Perth only) & Gordi
Wednesday, 24th Mar 2021
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Handsome
Saturday, 27th Mar 2021
AEC Arena, Adelaide (venue upgrade)
Tickets: Handsome
Monday, 29th March 2021
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Handsome
Thursday, 1st April 2021
Riverstage, Brisbane
Tickets: Handsome
Monday, 5th April 2021
First State Super Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Handsome
Tuesday, 6th April 2021
First State Super Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: Handsome
Saturday, 10th April 2021
Trusts Arena, Auckland
Tickets: Handsome
Sunday, 11th April 2021
TSB Arena, Wellington
Tickets: Handsome