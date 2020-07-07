Bon Iver, Jimmy Barnes & Patti Smith Lead Monster First Bluesfest 2021 Lineup Announcement

Bluesfest‘s first 2021 lineup announcement has arrived bang on schedule and it is LARGE. Historic, even. According to organisers, it’s the fest’s biggest first lineup dump ever.
Bon Iver, Patti Smith And Her Band and Aussie icon Jimmy Barnes cap off the first cab off artists off the rank for next year’s event, which is currently scheduled to go down across April 1st – 5th.
As promised, half the acts on the bill are from overseas, including American jazz guitar legend George Benson making his Bluesfest debut, funk icons Kool & The Gang returning and reggae kings The Wailers performing songs from Bob Marley’s incredible back catalogue.
The lineup also comes stuffed with homegrown talent in the form of The Teskey Brothers, John Butler (in solo mode), Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, Troy Cassar-Daley and loads more!
“When Bluesfest 2020 was ordered by the Government to shut-down 2020 we immediately put our noses to the grindstone within days of the cancellation and got on with 2021,” says fest boss Peter Noble OAM.
“This Artist Announce is a testament to that fortitude. As this country’s most highly awarded music festival, we are working with government to find the best possible outcomes for Bluesfest 2021,” he continues.
“We want to present another great event, one that is safe and with best-practice protocols implemented on every level. We need it, the music industry needs it and the greater community needs it. Together we will find the most prudent pathway to revive the live music industry, an industry that is aching to get back to work ASAP.”
And a reminder that Bluesfest has also assured punters that there’s no risk in buying tickets, with all cash to be securely held in a locked account in the unlikely event the event needs to be cancelled and refunds offered.
“When purchasing tickets you can feel proud that not only are you supporting Bluesfest, you are supporting the greater music industry get back up on its feet and that’s something to sing about,” Noble adds.
The Bluesfest boss has also pledged his festival team is covering all bases, working out different plans for the different scenarios that the government could throw at them between now and next April, and will create a new space on the festival’s official website to keep ticket-holders in the loop with updated info as it comes in hot from the PM’s office.
“What I can say is whilst we don’t know what the future holds for the greater music industry you can be assured we here at Bluesfest are fully committed to presenting an outstanding event in accordance with government regulations,” says Noble.
Bluesfest 2021 will run across five stages and include all your faves, from camping to rainbow tipis, market stalls, the annual busking comp, great food and the usual awesome Byron vibes.
Tickets are on sale now and you can peep the full lineup so far, below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Bluesfest 2021 Lineup
Bon Iver
Patti Smith And Her Band
Jimmy Barnes
George Benson
The Teskey Brothers
John Butler
Xaiver Rudd
The Cat Empire
Kool & The Gang
The Gipsy Kings
Kasey Chambers
The Waifs
Troy Cassar-daley
Michael Franti & Spearhead
The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’
LP
Morcheeba
The Black Sorrows
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Tori Kelly
Buffy Sainte-marie
Themarcus King Band
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Jimmie Vaughan
John Mayall
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Chain
Larkin Poe
Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show
Backsliders
Harts Plays Hendrix
Ash Grunwald
The War & Treaty
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Walter Trout
The Bamboos
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
Dami Im
Pierce Brothers
Emily Wurramara
Roshani
Ray Beadle
Henry Wagons
Hussy Hicks
Pacey, King & Doley
Daniel Champagne
Nathan Cavaleri
Little Georgia
Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners
The Australian Americana Music Honours
Bluesfest 2021
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 1st — Monday, 5th April
Tyagarah Tea Farm, Byron Bay
Tickets: Moshtix