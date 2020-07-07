Bon Iver, Jimmy Barnes & Patti Smith Lead Monster First Bluesfest 2021 Lineup Announcement

Bluesfest‘s first 2021 lineup announcement has arrived bang on schedule and it is LARGE. Historic, even. According to organisers, it’s the fest’s biggest first lineup dump ever.

Bon Iver, Patti Smith And Her Band and Aussie icon Jimmy Barnes cap off the first cab off artists off the rank for next year’s event, which is currently scheduled to go down across April 1st – 5th.

As promised, half the acts on the bill are from overseas, including American jazz guitar legend George Benson making his Bluesfest debut, funk icons Kool & The Gang returning and reggae kings The Wailers performing songs from Bob Marley’s incredible back catalogue.

The lineup also comes stuffed with homegrown talent in the form of The Teskey Brothers, John Butler (in solo mode), Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, Troy Cassar-Daley and loads more!

“When Bluesfest 2020 was ordered by the Government to shut-down 2020 we immediately put our noses to the grindstone within days of the cancellation and got on with 2021,” says fest boss Peter Noble OAM.

“This Artist Announce is a testament to that fortitude. As this country’s most highly awarded music festival, we are working with government to find the best possible outcomes for Bluesfest 2021,” he continues.

“We want to present another great event, one that is safe and with best-practice protocols implemented on every level. We need it, the music industry needs it and the greater community needs it. Together we will find the most prudent pathway to revive the live music industry, an industry that is aching to get back to work ASAP.”

And a reminder that Bluesfest has also assured punters that there’s no risk in buying tickets, with all cash to be securely held in a locked account in the unlikely event the event needs to be cancelled and refunds offered.

“When purchasing tickets you can feel proud that not only are you supporting Bluesfest, you are supporting the greater music industry get back up on its feet and that’s something to sing about,” Noble adds.

The Bluesfest boss has also pledged his festival team is covering all bases, working out different plans for the different scenarios that the government could throw at them between now and next April, and will create a new space on the festival’s official website to keep ticket-holders in the loop with updated info as it comes in hot from the PM’s office.

“What I can say is whilst we don’t know what the future holds for the greater music industry you can be assured we here at Bluesfest are fully committed to presenting an outstanding event in accordance with government regulations,” says Noble.

Bluesfest 2021 will run across five stages and include all your faves, from camping to rainbow tipis, market stalls, the annual busking comp, great food and the usual awesome Byron vibes.

Tickets are on sale now and you can peep the full lineup so far, below.

RELATED: Bluesfest Touring Reveals 14 Acts From 2020 Lineup Will Return To Australia In 2021

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Bluesfest 2021 Lineup

Bon Iver

Patti Smith And Her Band

Jimmy Barnes

George Benson

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Xaiver Rudd

The Cat Empire

Kool & The Gang

The Gipsy Kings

Kasey Chambers

The Waifs

Troy Cassar-daley

Michael Franti & Spearhead

The Wailers Perform Songs From ‘Legend’

LP

Morcheeba

The Black Sorrows

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tori Kelly

Buffy Sainte-marie

Themarcus King Band

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Jimmie Vaughan

John Mayall

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Chain

Larkin Poe

Weddings, Parties, Anything – Exclusive Show

Backsliders

Harts Plays Hendrix

Ash Grunwald

The War & Treaty

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Walter Trout

The Bamboos

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

Dami Im

Pierce Brothers

Emily Wurramara

Roshani

Ray Beadle

Henry Wagons

Hussy Hicks

Pacey, King & Doley

Daniel Champagne

Nathan Cavaleri

Little Georgia

Bluesfest Busking Competition & Winners

The Australian Americana Music Honours

Bluesfest 2021

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 1st — Monday, 5th April

Tyagarah Tea Farm, Byron Bay

Tickets: Moshtix