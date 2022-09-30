Bon Natural Life Limited Provides Update on Its Expansion Project

XI’AN, China, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that there will be a delay to the initial production target of Q4 2022 for its third production site – Yumen Plant to May 2023.

BON has completed the building structure of the facility in May 2022 as scheduled and expected to commence around September this year. However, against the backdrop of the strict COVID-19 control protocol and prevention policies in China, the lingering logistic disruption, material and labor shortage, and domestic travel restriction have caused delay in Yumen Plant’s interior outfitting, site inspection, and equipment installation.

“Since we broke ground in July 2021, we at BON have worked tirelessly to advance our production expansion project.” Commented Richard Hu, CEO and Chairman of BON, “We expect that Yumen Factory will commence around May 2023 to deliver near term production of fragrance compounds and bioactive food ingredients. In addition to above external factors beyond our control, possible tighter COVID-19 control protocol in winter time and the lunar New Year holiday in January are factored in the estimate of obtaining the required regulatory approval of our third production plant. We are currently working closely with local authorities to accelerate the construction progress, and we believe that Yumen Plant will mark a significant milestone in our growth in due course during this challenging environment.”

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com.

