“Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for COVID-19, gives update on her health”

A former Bond girl has confirmed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A former Bond girl has confirmed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Olga Kurylenko, who played Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace in the twenty-second installment in the James Bond film franchise, revealed her diagnosis on Monday, March 16, in an Instagram post, saying that she has been self-quarantining since getting ill “for almost a week now”.

“Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” she added.

In a follow-up post on Wednesday, March 18, the Ukrainian-born French actress, 40, said that she’s now “feeling better” as she gave her fans and followers an update about her health.

“What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain,” she said.

“However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight!” she added.

Other actors who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, and Daniel Dae Kim all of whom are also currently self-isolating.