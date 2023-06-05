Bones and Jones to Tour Metro and Regional Australia in the Second Half of 2023

Alt-rock outfit Bones and Jones have revealed an extensive list of tour dates for second half of the year. The band will play 17 shows from early July to early November, kicking off with a hometown show in Melbourne on Friday, 7th July, and finishing at the Torquay Hotel on Monday, 6th November.

In between, the band will play shows all up the east coast, as well as Margaret River, Adelaide, and Darwin. The dates are in support of the six-piece’s upcoming album Love You, which will land on Friday, 23rd June.

Bones And Jones: ‘Castlemaine’

[embedded content]

Alongside the tour announce, the band have shared a new single from the album, titled ‘Castlemaine’. Speaking on the track, songwriter Jasper Jolley says it’s one of the first character songs he’s ever written.

“There was this really big road at primary school and whenever it rained all the kids would race leaves down the gutter, I don’t know how I dug up that memory but I liked the idea of writing a song around it,” Jolley explains.

“There’s no super direct link to Castlemaine apart from that we all love going there, I always thought it was hard to work in Australian township names into songs like Americans can (‘Jackson’ by Johnny Cash, ‘Memphis Tennessee’ by Chuck berry etc), Castlemaine seemed like it would sound the best so it stuck.”

Love You will mark the band’s third album, following Bees in 2020 and Ginger Gold in 2021. The band also teamed up with Folk Bitch Trio for a few tracks in 2022.

Friday, 7th July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne / Naarm

Thursday, 13th July – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane / Meanjin

Friday, 14th July – Picnic, Mt Tamborine / Wangerriburras

Saturday, 15th July – The Eltham Hotel, Eltham / Bundjalung

Sunday, 16th July – Yamba Bowlo, Yamba / Yaegl

Thursday, 20th July – Transit Bar, Ngunwal / Canberra

Friday, 21st July – La La La’s, Wollongong / Dharawal,

Saturday, 22nd July – House of Music & Booze, Sydney / Eora

Sunday, 23rd July – Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle / Mulubinba

Saturday, 29th July – Republic Bar, Hobart / Nipaluna

Friday, 4th August – Crown & Anchor, Adelaide / Kaurna

Saturday, 5th August – Settlers Tavern, Margaret River / Wooditup

Sunday, 6th August – Mojo’s, Fremantle / Walyalup

Saturday, 19th August – Darwin Festival, Darwin / Larrakia

Friday, 1st September – Haba, Rye / Boon Wurrung

Saturday, 2nd September – Castlemaine / Dja Dja Wurrung

Monday, 6th November – Torquay Hotel, Torquay / Wadawurrung

