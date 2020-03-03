Bonfire Announces New Certified Digital Marketing Professional program Schedule

HONG KONG, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Bonfire Media Limited (“Bonfire”) is the first Education Partner of Digital Marketing Institute (“DMI”) in Greater China, with the mission to upskill professionals with essential digital marketing knowledges, be them entrepreneurs, business owners, or marketing professionals.

It announces today the launch of the upcoming 2020 class schedule, offering the globally recognized Certified Digital Marketing Professional (“CDMP”) courses from the DMI.

The DMI offers the most widely taught set of certification standards in digital marketing & selling for learners, educators and industry, and has trained more professionals to a single education standard than any other certification body.

All DMI certifications are reviewed and validated by the esteemed Industry Advisory Council (IAC), comprised of the world’s largest and most influential digital brands.

The CDMP is delivered by Bonfire with local experts face-to-face or online, in full time or part time format. Students will learn to appreciate the strategy importance of key digital channels in a complete digital ecosystem, and understand the know-how behind the creation and maintenance of these channels.

Topics to be covered include Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Search engine optimization (SEO), Paid Search (SEM), Display & Video Advertising, Email Marketing, Website Optimisation, Analytics and Digital Strategic Planning.

The globally recognised CDMP certification will be awarded to those who successfully pass the certification exam.

“Digital capabilities are now a prerequisite for almost any roles within any business organisations. Our pragmatic delivery of this standardised CDMP course will equip you with the proper mindset and skillset to excel in your career or to digital transform your business,” says Patrick Tam, Principal Lecturer of Bonfire Media.

About Bonfire

Bonfire Media was founded in 2015 as the authorized education partner of the Digital Marketing Institute in Hong Kong and Greater China region. They specialize in face-to-face classroom style digital marketing training. Students who successfully pass the post-course exam receive a globally recognized certification to validate their newly acquired skills. The Digital Marketing Institute has certified over 20,000+ professionals to date.

Following the completion of the Reindustrialisation and Technology Training Programme (RTTP) in August last year by the government, Bonfire Media is now an RTTP course provider. Registered public courses are open to the public for enrolment, allowing individuals and organisations to understand their digital capabilities through training courses.

Website: https://www.bonfiremedia.hk.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BonfireMediaLtd/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bonfire-media-limited

About Digital Marketing Institute

The Digital Marketing Institute offers the most widely taught set of certification standards in digital marketing and selling for learners, educators and industry. With over 20,000 graduates across 100 countries worldwide, the Digital Marketing Institute has trained more professionals to a single education standard than any other certification body. All Digital Marketing Institute certifications are reviewed and validated by the esteemed Industry Advisory Council (IAC), comprised of the world’s largest and most influential brands. The Council works to set the skills agenda and address the global digital skills shortage. By providing expert review and recommendations on a regular basis, the IAC ensures that each certification is designed and refreshed to equip professionals with the latest and most in-demand digital skills needed to thrive in today’s digitally driven economy.

Website: https://digitalmarketinginstitute.com/

Appendix One – Upcoming Course Schedule (Excluding Online Courses)

May Full-time (May 11 – 15, 2020) May Part-time (May 19 – Jun 18, 2020, every Tuesday & Thursday 7pm-10pm) September Full-time (Sep 14 – 18, 2020) November Part-time (Nov 3 – Dec 3, 2020, every Tuesday & Thursday 7pm-10pm)

Appendix Two – Course Modules

Module 1 – Introduction to Digital Marketing

Module 2 – Content Marketing

Module 3 – Social Media Marketing

Module 4 – SEO

Module 5 – Paid Search

Module 6 – Display & Video Advertising

Module 7 – Email Marketing

Module 8 – Website Optimisation

Module 9 – Analytics

Module 10 – Digital Marketing Strategy