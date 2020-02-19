Bong Go assures 500 Bulacan fire victims of gov’t help

BOCAUE, Bulacan–More than 500 informal settlers who lost their houses to a fire at the village of Antipona here last week are assured of government help to rebuild their homes, according to Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

The fire victims, who belong to 177 families, are sheltered at the basketball court of another village, Igulot.

Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s most trusted confidante, visited the fire victims on Wednesday (Feb. 19) to inform them that housing units were being prepared for them by the National Housing Authority.

The Department of Trade and Industry will also provide P10,000 worth of livelihood packages for the residents.

The displaced villagers will also receive P5,000 in cash from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

