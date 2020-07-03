Bong Go ‘attends’ Malasakit Center launch in Aurora

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go attended through digital means the unveiling of the 72nd Malasakit Center at the state-run Aurora Memorial Hospital in Baler, Aurora on Thursday, making it the first in the province to host a Malasakit Center.

“Congratulations to Aurora! I [may] have earlier promised to come to Aurora, [but] the pandemic has overtaken that promise. It’s unfortunate, I really want to thank our countrymen there in Aurora,” Go, chairman of the Senate health and demography committee, said in Filipino in a speech delivered online.

“This Malasakit Center in Aurora Memorial Hospital is the 72nd Malasakit Center that we have opened in the country and we are opening another one by next week. While I cannot be present in person, we will use Zoom in the meantime,” he added.

The senator has been limiting his visits and attendance to events in compliance with strict protocols implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the country.

He reminded citizens to also comply with health and safety protocols put in place by the government..

According to Go, the Malasakit Center intends to provide better health care access to every Filipino. He said government programs should help ease the plight of Filipinos, particularly the poor, indigent and sick.

“The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that houses the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Officer, and the Departments of Health and Social Welfare and Development in one office, which helps in the payment of hospital bills of indigent patient,” he said in Filipino.