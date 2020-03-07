Bong Go : Duterte agrees to declare state of public health emergency on COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to declare a state of public health emergency over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat on the recommendation of the Department of Health (DOH), Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said on Saturday.

“Pursuant to the recommendation of the DOH and my suggestion as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to issue a declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency due to the confirmation of a local transmission of COVID-19 in our country,” Go, who has been a long time aide for the President, said in a message sent to reporters.

Despite Go’s statement, no official confirmation has been made by Palace officials yet as of posting.

This comes after the DOH said that it will recommend to the Office of the President a state of public health emergency after COVID-19 local transmission was confirmed in the country.

The Philippines now has six confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of which is that of a 59-year-old woman — the wife of the 62-year-old patient who first tested positive for the deadly virus.

Code Red, sublevel 1 was raised as well by the DOH regarding it’s COVID-19 alert system.

