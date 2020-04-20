Bong Go eyes probe of hospitals refusing patients

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography, has called for an investigation into the alleged refusal of some hospitals to administer emergency care to critically ill patients amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

“Papaimbestigahan ko ito bilang chairperson ng Committee on Health sa Senado. Ipapatawag natin ang mga ospital na ito sa tamang panahon and those responsible for these unlawful acts should and will be held accountable (As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, at the right time, I will summon those responsible for these unlawful acts and ensure that they will be held accountable),” Go said, adding that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Department of Health (DoH) are ready to investigate the hospitals that allegedly refused to provide treatment to patients.

Go’s remarks came after Mary Jane Alpide, a pregnant woman, died during labor at the Rizal Medical Center after being reportedly turned down by four medical facilities, allegedly including Dr. Fabella Memorial Hospital.

“Inuulit ko po, hindi maaaring tanggihan ng mga ospital ang sinumang pasyenteng lalapit sa kanila. Labag po ito sa batas (I am reiterating that hospitals cannot refuse patients who come to them for help. This is a violation of the law),” Go said.

In its official statement, Dr. Fabella Memorial Hospital said that it has “designated a separate and exclusive building to care and manage Obstetrics, Gynecologic and Pediatric patients suspected or confirmed to have Covid-19 Infections.”

However, the hospital also mentioned that “the time to expand and complete the facility may have taken a while considering the renovation and procurement of needed equipment.”

Go gave a stern warning to hospitals allegedly denying treatment to critically ill patients after one died after reportedly being turned away by as many as six hospitals in Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija, while another patient was also allegedly turned away by nine hospitals in Caloocan City without receiving any emergency treatment.

He cited Republic Act (RA) 10932 or the “Anti-Hospital Deposit Law” which declares it unlawful for a hospital or medical clinic to refuse to administer medical treatment and support to any patient.