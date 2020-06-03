Bong Go hails plan to use state-owned IBC-13 as remote learning platform

MANILA, Philippines—Senator Christopher “Bong” Go welcomed the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation’s (IBC-13) offer to use its facilities as a remote learning platform for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal would enable the Department of Education to broadcast curriculum-based programs when schools reopen on August 24, 2020.

Go cited Republic Act No. 8730 or the Children’s Television Act of 1997 that requires networks to use 15 percent of their airtime to broadcast programs for children’s development.

“Gamitin ang teknolohiya na available para sa distance learning tulad ng pagkakaroon ng virtual classrooms. May airtime rin na allotted for educational programs ayon sa batas, pwede po itong gamitin bilang alternative mode of teaching and learning,” said Go.

(Use the technology available for distance learning like the use of virtual classrooms. The law also mandates the use of airtime as an alternative mode of teaching and learning.)

He added that the use of free television broadcasts would ensure more inclusive access to learning instead of relying only on the Internet as some students don’t have the means to have home Wi-Fi.

“Hindi naman po lahat ng kabataan may access sa internet o smart phones. Malaking tulong kung magamit ang ‘free TV’ para sa edukasyon,” said Go.

(Not all members of the youth have Internet access or have smartphones. It’s a big help to use free TV for education.)

Martin Andanar, the Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary, however, said that for IBC-13 would need a P100-million investment for it to broaden its reach.

The government plans to utilize the broadcasting station to air curriculum-based TV programs to students in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

Go said that the use of broadcast media would enable rural schools, some of which don’t have the proper amount of teachers and classrooms, to accommodate more students.

“Paghandaan natin kung papaano magpapatuloy ang ating pamumuhay sa panahon ng ‘new normal’. Maglatag na po tayo ng kailangang policies and protocols. Siguraduhin nating makapag-aral ang kabataan habang patuloy nating nilalabanan ang COVID-19,” said Go.

(We must prepare well on how to continue our lives in the time of the “new normal.” We should lay out policies and protocols to make sure our children will continue their schooling while we fight COVID-19.)

