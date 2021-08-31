Bong Go hits back at ‘enemies’ out to discredit govt’s Covid response

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go slammed what he described as “enemies” out to discredit the response of the Duterte administration to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid019) pandemic.

In a privilege speech, Go, a staunch ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, accused some of his colleagues of prejudging resource persons in Senate investigations by asking: Bakit niyo pa ipapatawag kung kayo din magsasalita? (Why do you ask them to appear but you are the ones talking?)”

Without naming names, Go said: “Sobrang unfair naman po, para lang sumikat ka, ikaw lang nagiimbestiga at nagtatanong, ikaw pa ang sasagot at huhusga. (You are totally unfair… just so you become well known, you are the one investigating and asking yet you are the one answering and judging. (Tapos magagalit ka pag hindi ayon sa gusto mo ang sagot (And you get angry when the answer is not to your liking.).

Go’s outburst followed public hearings by the Senate Blue Ribbon committee led by Sen. Richard Gordon on the alleged overpriced purchase by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) of P42 billion worth of Covid-19-related medical supplies from favored bidders.

Senators led by Minority Leader Franklin Drilon grilled but got no answer from resigned PS-DBM chief Lloyd Christopher Lao, also a former DBM undersecretary, on who was his backer in getting the juicy PS-DBM post, which is independent from the DBM.