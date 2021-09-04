Bong Go records perfect attendance in 2nd regular session of 18th Congress

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go registered a perfect attendance record during the second regular session of the 18th Congress which concluded last June.

While fulfilling his legislative-related responsibilities, Go’s office continued to respond to the immediate needs of Filipinos in crisis situations nationwide.

“Kahit busy tayo sa pag-iikot sa buong bansa upang magserbisyo, sinisigurado kong hindi napapabayaan ang aking mga tungkulin bilang representante ninyo sa Senado (Though I am busy going around the country to serve, I always see to it that I diligently perform my duty as your representative in the Senate),” Go said.

“Para sa akin, walang tulog ang serbisyo. Inaasikaso ko ang mga responsibilidad ko bilang mambabatas habang patuloy ang aking pagtulong kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte tulad ng aking ipinangako noon. Iyung natitira kong oras, bumababa ako sa tao upang tugunan ang kanilang mga pangangailangan at mag-iwan ng ngiti sa oras ng kanilang pagdadalamhati (For me, service doesn’t sleep. I faithfully fulfill my responsibilities as a lawmaker while I continue to help President Rodrigo Duterte as what I have promised before. In my remaining hours, I go down to the people in order to respond to their needs and leave behind a smile amid their misery),” he added.

Senate records show that Go was present in all 69 plenary sessions between the start of the second regular session on July 2, 2020 until its adjournment on June 3, 2021.

Except for one official mission abroad for which he was excused for a session, Go attended 66 sessions during the first regular session held from July 22, 2019 to June 4, 2020.

“As I have always said before, I will not limit myself to the four corners of the Senate. A senator’s job entails constituency, representation and legislation,” Go said, before explaining that personally delivering aid to those in need remains a big part of his work so he can also hear their concerns.



“May pitong araw naman sa isang linggo, apat na araw sa Senado. Sa mga ganitong araw na pwede akong magpahinga, hindi na ako magpapahinga, inilalaan ko na lang sa mga tao (There are seven days in a week, four days in the Senate. It is at this time that I can rest, but I opted not to rest, I reserve my rest days for the people),” he added.

The Senator emphasized that despite the obstacles posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, he remains committed to providing much-needed assistance to struggling sectors and individuals as the country’s economy slowly begins to recover.

“Alam kong mahirap ang panahon ngayon. Marami pong nagsara na negosyo at marami ang nawalan ng trabaho. Magtulungan lang tayo, mga kababayan ko. Importante ay makatawid tayo dito sa krisis na ating kinakaharap bilang nagkakaisa at nagtutulungan na mamamayang Pilipino (I am aware that the situation now is difficult. Many businesses have closed and people lost their jobs. My countrymen, let us help each other. It is important that we, as a united Filipinos, overcome this crisis that we are facing now),” he ended.

The senator, who is currently serving his first term in office, made it clear that he recognizes the responsibility and privilege that comes with his role.

He assured that he is performing his duties to the best of his abilities, adding that he will not waste the opportunity given to him as demonstrated by his perfect attendance record in the Senate.

“Hindi ko sasayangin ‘yan (I will not waste that)… In fact, I have a perfect attendance in the second regular session, 69 out of 69. I want the public to know that I value the opportunity and privilege that they have given me to be here,” he stressed during his recent privilege speech.

“Bukod sa legislation, parte rin naman ng ating tungkulin ang representation at constituency services. Oo, legislators tayo pero higit sa lahat, public servants po tayo! Ito na ang nakasanayan ko. Dito po ako namulat, ang pagtulong po sa mahihirap at pagserbisyo po sa kapwa ko Pilipino (Besides legislation, representation and constituency services are parts of my duty. Yes, we are legislators but more than that, we are public servants. This is what I am used to, serving the poor and my fellow Filipinos),” he also said.

Go serves as the chairman of both the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, and the Committee on Sports.

Among the bills passed so far in the 18th Congress, Go has authored or co-authored 18 laws and has sponsored or co-sponsored 49 laws.

He was the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act (RA) 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 which establishes Malasakit Centers in all hospitals managed by the Department of Health (DoH) nationwide and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City.

He is also an author of RA 1466 or the Salary Standardization Law, which increases the salary of civilian government personnel, including teachers and nurses; and RA 11470 which establishes the National Academy of Sports, among others.

The Senator further serves as a member of the Commission on Appointments where he also posted a perfect attendance record in the past legislative year.