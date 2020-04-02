Bong Go slams, dismisses claims of meddling in donations to govt

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go denied allegations circulating online that he is controlling and claiming credit for donations to the government’s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Let me state this in very clear and unmistakable language: Claims circulating that I am involved in handling donations intended for the government are UTTERLY FALSE, DELIBERATE DISINFORMATION, AND BLACK PROPAGANDA,” Go, former long-time aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Hindi ko maisip-isip na sa kabila ng kinakaharap natin ngayon, napag-isipan pa ng ilang mga tao na magpakalat ng mga malisyosong kasinungalingan,” he added.

Unverified reports circulating on online messaging platforms alleged that donations for hospitals are being manipulated to appear that it came from Go.

But the senator vehemently denied such allegations.

“Sa kasinungalingang kinakalat ninyo, hindi naman po gobyerno ang sinisira ninyo kundi ang kapwa ninyong Pilipino at ang sarili ninyong bayan. In this time of crisis, if you cannot help, just quarantine your mouth!” Go said.

“Gamitin n’yo nalang sana ang oras ninyo para tumulong at magmalasakit. Huwag ninyo sayangin sa pagkalat ng kasinungalingan o sa panloloko ng mga tao. Huwag kayo gumawa ng problema at dumagdag sa pasakit ng bayan,” he added.

The senator said that due to the crisis brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of private donors are approaching his office.

Go said that his office acts as a bridge to connect the private sector to the right agencies to address their concerns.

“Marami pong lumalapit sa amin na private donors na nagpapatulong kung paano sila makakapag-donate ng food packs, PPEs, medical equipment at iba pang donations sa ating frontliners, mga ospital o mga komunidad na nangangailangan,” he said.

“Nakakatanggap rin kami ng mga mensahe mula sa mga frontliners, mga ospital at mga komunidad na humihingi naman ng tulong,” he added.

He then appealed that politics should be set aside especially during times of crisis.

“Huwag na natin sana pairalin ang politika at siraan sa panahon ngayon. Lahat tayo naghihirap at lahat naman tayo gustong malampasan ang krisis na ito. Unahin nalang sana natin na pagserbisyohan ang kapwa natin Pilipino,” Go stressed.

