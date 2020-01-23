Bong Go stresses need to build evacuation centers, establish quick post-disaster rehab in PH

MANILA, Philippines–Straight from the launching of the 59th Malasakit Center in General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City in Cavite on Wednesday, January 22, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go proceeded right away to Alfonso, another town in the province to lead the official turnover of assistance and provide relief to evacuees who are temporarily staying there.

The senator, who led the turnover of financial aid to local government units (LGUs) affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, told reporters in an interview that President Rodrigo Duterte will continue to provide financial assistance to affected LGUs.

A total of 14 LGUs in Cavite and Batangas were given assistance to help with their relief operations and rehabilitation.

“I think sa Batangas (LGUs), continuation po ‘yun sa binibigay ng Pangulo [I think in Batangas, it’s the continuation of what the President had already given],” Go told reporters. He said that all evacuation centers will also continue to receive aid from the national government.

Mandatory evacuation centers

Meanwhile, Go continued to emphasize the need for permanent evacuation centers in the country. In his interview, the senator said that he and the President will be relentless in pursuing the construction of evacuation centers in the country as most evacuees stay in public schools which results in the interruption of classes.

“Isa po sa aming isusulong ay ang mandatory evacuation centers para katulad dito sa Alfonso, magkakaroon sila ng evacuation center dito dahil may lupa naman sila. At sabi ko, bilisan natin dahil katulad dito, mahirap po. Pati eskwelahan apektado tuwing may disaster na ganito. Matatamaan po ang pag-aaral ng mga bata,” Go said.

(Among those we are pushing is the construction of mandatory evacuation centers like here in Alfonso, they need to have evacuation center here because they have the land. And I was emphasizing that it should be done fast because now it’s hard for them, Every time there is a disaster like this, the schools are affected, the schooling of the students will suffer.)

The senator added that he had initial talks with Alfonso Mayor Randy Salamat because the official already has a site where an evacuation center can be immediately constructed.

“Gusto na po ng mayor na may sariling evacuation center dito [The mayor wants to have their own evacuation center here],” Go highlighted.

“Tutulong po ako na magkaroon ng sariling evacuation center po dito sa Alfonso, Cavite dahil takbuhan ito ng mga evacuees. So, kung mayroon tayong maayos at malinis na evacuation center, ‘yun po ang magagamit. Makakatulong pa siya sa ating mga kababayang tatakbo dito sa kanyang lugar [I will help them to have their own evacuation center here in Alfonso, Cavite, so they’ll have a place to go to. This place will be clean and organized],” Go added.

Senate Bill 1228

In December, Go filed Senate Bill (SB) 1228 which mandates the establishment of safe, permanent and dedicated evacuation centers. Also known as the Mandatory Evacuation Center Bill, it will require each city, province and municipality in the country to construct safe, permanent, fully-equipped and dedicated evacuation centers.

“Isa po sa aking nai-file sa Senado itong evacuation center. Priority na nating magkaroon ng evacuation center dahil dapat meron na tayong mandatory evacuation center kung saan po pwede silang makapagpahinga [One of those I filed in the Senate is the creation of evacuation center. It will be a priority to have an evacuation center because it really needs to have a mandatory evacuation center where they can seek refuge],” Go said.

“May komportableng higaan ang mga bata, hindi magkakasakit, may comfort room sila, may sanitation na maayos [There is a comfortable bed for children, they will not get sick, there is a comfort room that is clean],” he added.

In addition to the Mandatory Evacuation Center Bill, the senator was also asked by the media regarding the status of SB 205 or the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR).

“Sa ngayon, nasa committee na ito ni…Senator Panfilo Lacson. Nakapag-usap na kami at sabi naman niya, willing naman po siyang bilisan na ito para naman po may cabinet-level na tayong secretary na nakatutok at siya na po mamamahala, at siya ang iiwan ni Pangulong Duterte sa isang lugar bago dumating ang kalamidad, tulad ng bagyo at pagputok ng bulkan [Right now it is with the committee of Senator Panfilo Lacson. We talked and he is willing to expedite this so we can have a cabinet-level secretary who will take charge, and he will be tasked by President Duterte in case of calamities like storm or volcanic eruption],” Go explained.

Unified department

DDR will be a unified department, which will handle all the issues concerning preparations for natural disasters and calamities, and post-recovery processes.

The senator emphasized that the country needs to be prepared for such disasters and calamities because of the geographical location of the country.

Go added that, aside from preparations, the DDR will also be responsible for the post-rehabilitation of affected communities.

“Maging proactive tayo at even ‘ung post-rehab natin ay maayos. Cabinet-level, ito po yung lalapitan natin. Dapat may regional offices. Para hindi na po malillito ang ating mga kababayan kung saan makakahingi ng tulong,” Go said.

“Kung mayroon na tayong DDR, regional office na lang kontakin nila, itatanong nila roon kung ano ba talaga totoong mangyayari, kung anong alert ngayon, para makapaghanda po ang mga Pilipino,” the senator added.

(We should be proactive and always active in post-rehab. Cabinet-level, this is who we can approach. There should be regional offices. So our fellow countrymen will know where to get help. If we have DDR, we can contact the regional offices, they can ask for updates, know the alert level so they can prepare.)

