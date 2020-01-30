Bong Go supports possible China-PH travel ban, other measures to prevent nCoV spread 

The statement of Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go:

For the record, I never said that I am against the imposition of a travel ban if it is necessary. I support the possible temporary China-PH travel ban and other necessary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In fact, I was even one of the first to suggest it two days ago when I said that I will recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte the ban on flights and ship travels between the country and China if it is necessary to prevent the entry of the novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV to Philippine shores.

For those who were not able to read my whole statement released a while ago, allow me to reiterate important points I raised with regard to measures being done to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in our country:

I am in agreement with DOH and we will recommend, if necessary, to impose temporary restrictions of travel for those from the entire province of Hubei while assessing if there is a need to add to the list with travel restrictions more places affected by the infection.

As part of our precautionary efforts, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has earlier stopped the issuance of visas-on-arrival to Chinese nationals. The DFA also temporarily stopped the issuance of visas to travellers from Hubei province, altogether.

I am urging authorities concerned to strictly impose precautionary measures to protect Filipinos by implementing quarantine procedures and providing regular advisories to guide the public. Walang tulugan sa pagmanman.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, we will conduct a hearing on the matter on February 4. We will invite representatives from all concerned agencies, especially from DOH, DFA and airport officials. Our priority is to lay down measures to help ensure the safety of Filipinos.

Part of what I said in my statement also emphasizes that in these times of crisis affecting the whole world, it is not proper to condemn a whole country and its people. Instead, this is the time to show compassion and be vigilant with our actions. That is why I said this:

Sa ngayon, wala pa pong desisyon ang ating Pangulo na i-ban yung pagpasok ng lahat ng Chinese nationals kasi hindi lang naman po ang China ang tinamaan ng virus na ito. May ibang bansa rin po na tinamaan. It will not be proper if we will single out on China alone.

Imbis na magsisihan, magtulungan po tayo at magdasal para sa ikabubuti ng lahat ng tao sa mundo. Ang gobyerno ninyo po ay ginagawa ang lahat para maprotektahan ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino. Bantay sarado po ang ating mga officials dito lalong lalo na sa airport and other points of entry.

I am appealing to all Filipinos for your cooperation. Let us not panic, but at the same time, let us take the threat seriously and cooperate with authorities in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

