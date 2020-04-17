Bong Go: turning away critically ill patients illegal

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go gave a stern warning to hospitals that it is unlawful to refuse to administer emergency care to critically ill patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A 69 year old male patient is seen intubated at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila. The patient has been waiting for 5 days for his Covid-19 test results. Photo by: J. Gerard Seguia

He issued the warning after a patient died after reportedly being turned away by as many as six hospitals in Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija while another patient was rejected by nine hospitals in Caloocan City.

The senator echoed President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks that hospitals are the sanctuary of the sick and that they should not choose the ailment of the patient they were accepting. He also said he supported Duterte’s stand to penalize hospitals that cannot attend to patients in need of immediate medical attention.

The President has instructed the departments of Health and Justice to investigate the incidents.

Go cited Republic Act (RA) 10932, or the “Anti-Hospital Deposit Law,” which makes it unlawful for a hospital or medical clinic to refuse to administer medical treatment and support to any patient.

If a hospital lacked the capacity, the patient could be transferred to another hospital that could give the necessary medical attention, he said.

The transfer can be done only after the patient’s condition has been stabilized and it has been established that such transfer entails fewer risks than the patient’s continued confinement.

Any official, medical practitioner or employee of the hospital or medical clinic who violates RA 10932 shall face imprisonment of six months to two years or a fine of as much as P300,000.

The hospital’s directors or officers, meanwhile, could face four to six year prison term, or a fine of from P500,000 to P1 million.

A medical facility with three repeated violations will have its license to operate revoked by the Health department.