Bong Go urges NCCA to help artists affected by quarantine

SEN. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has appealed yesterday to concerned government agencies to also provide support for other sectors of society, such as cultural workers and artists, whose livelihood had also been affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

He has also recommended a program for cultural workers and artists, as several of them are also affected by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in a bid to fight the spread of Covid-19

As they incur income losses and struggle to make ends meet due to the ECQ, Go said that the government should come up with a system to identify qualified beneficiaries and provide financial assistance to these affected cultural workers.

“Dala ng enhanced community quarantine, marami po sa ating cultural workers ay hindi makapagtrabaho. Nararapat lamang po na mabigyan sila ng tulong ng pamahalaan, lalo na iyong mga pinaka-nangangailangan nito (As a consequence of the enhanced community quarantine, many of our cultural workers have stopped working. They deserve to receive assistance from the government, especially those who are really in need),” Go said.

Go’s request came after several cultural workers called on the National Commission for Culture and the Arts to support Filipino artists and cultural workers as many of them remain affected by the ECQ.

Besides cash assistance, cultural workers have also asked the government to create opportunities for remote work as people may remain fearful of attending social gatherings and public events for a certain time which could adversely affect income sources, particularly for performers.

Earlier, the NCCA said that it will prioritize for its assistance programs cultural workers “who are not under an employer-employee relationship, without regular income or are working freelance, with no benefits, and those whose sources of income are gone due to the current crisis.”

The senator cited Section 12 of Republic Act (RA) 7356, or the NCCA Charter, which mandates the agency to extend financial and economic assistance, such as subsidies, artist funds and social security to promote cultural development and protect artists and cultural workers.

To facilitate the program, Go suggested that the NCAA may utilize the National Endowment Fund for Culture and the Arts established by RA 7356 to administer the said program for Filipino creatives.

“Lahat ng apektado ng Covid-19, nararapat lamang po na mabigyan ng tulong. Sama sama at nagkakaisa po nating lampasan ang pagsubok na ito sa ating bansa (All those affected by the Covid-19 deserve to be provided help. As one, let us all overcome this challenge to our country),” he added.

