Bongbong Marcos brings help to farmers, fisherfolk of Northern Samar

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — President Bongbong Marcos distributed assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in this province before inaugurating the Samar Pacific Coastal Road (SPCR) project.

The provincial government also received P10.2 million worth of Abaca seedlings from the Department of Agriculture.

Marcos emphasized the importance of agriculture, which he promised to support in terms of production and income for local farmers.

The President has made bringing down the price of basic goods and services as one of his priorities, symbolized by his taking on the agriculture department.

One of Marcos’ plans to achieve this is through the Kadiwa Program, in which agricultural products produced by Farmers and Fisherfolk Cooperatives and Associations and Community-Based Organizations are brought by the government directly to consumers through strategically located Kadiwa stores.

The COVID-19 experience, he said, should be a learning experience for Filipinos to focus more on local food production.

“When the pandemic hit, everything closed. We became dependent on imported rice. We must not have a repeat of what happened. We need to prepare,” he said.

In his speech, the President said he was happy that the circumferential roads connecting the three provinces on Samar Island–Northern, Eastern, and Western Samar–was opened.

The President arrived around 10:30 a.m. in Catarman, along with Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Ongchuan.

Rep. Paul Daza, Vice Gov. Clarence Dato, Catarman Mayor Francisco Aurelio Rosales III, and other local officials welcomed the president.

The President was immediately led to the provincial capitol grounds for the ceremonial turnover of P2.6 million worth of tractors, P863,111 worth of multi cultivators, and pump irrigation system costing P384,000 to farmers and fisherfolk associations in the province.

He then proceeded to the provincial capitol gym which was filled with farmers, fisherfolk, indigents, and other beneficiaries waiting to receive their financial assistance from different programs of national government agencies.

President Marcos also acknowledged the programs of the Department of Trade and Industry in helping micro, small and medium enterprise; the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority that provides free skills training and tool kits to technical students; and the Department of Labor and Employment for their job fairs and other programs that help alleviate the livelihood of the underprivileged sectors.

