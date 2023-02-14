Bongbong Marcos gets 68% net satisfaction rating in 4Q 2022– SWS

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. closed 2022 with a net satisfaction rating of 68 percent, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) and released on Tuesday.

Partial results of this survey were previously released but the SWS has unveiled the full report, revealing details from specific demographics.

Marcos’ satisfaction rating was highest in Mindanao at 72 percent, which translates to an “excellent” rating, followed by a “very good” ratings in Balance Luzon at 68 percent, Visayas at 67 percent, and Metro Manila at 65 percent.

Those living in rural areas gave Marcos an “excellent” rating at 74 percent, and those in urban areas gave him a “very good” mark at 62 percent.

Among those surveyed, women gave Marcos a lower rating of 66 percent, compared to men, who gave the President an “excellent” rating at 70 percent.