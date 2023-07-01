Bongbong Marcos greenlights National Innovation Agenda and Strategy

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who also sits as the chairman of the National Innovation Council, has approved the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy (NIASD) 2023-2032.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) confirmed this in a statement issued Friday, saying that NIASD outlines the country’s plan to improve the “innovation governance” and establish a “dynamic innovation ecosystem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NIASD characterizes a dynamic innovation ecosystem as one that fosters a pervasive culture of innovation driven by market demands,” said PCO.

“It facilitates collaboration through active, reliable, and useful platforms, and provides innovation actors with the necessary facilities and resources to transform their ideas into innovative products and services. Further, it connects the innovator-entrepreneur to potential investors and funders,” it furthered.

FEATURED STORIES

The approval of NIASD took place during the fifth National Innovation Council meeting held Friday. Apart from the approval of the document, also discussed during the meeting were the selection of the seventh National Innovation Council executive member and National Innovation Council official logo among others.

RELATED STORY:

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>