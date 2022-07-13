Bongbong Marcos now free from COVID symptoms — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is now free from COVID-19 symptoms and may end his isolation on Friday, July 15, the Palace disclosed Wednesday.

Citing the health bulletin released by Marcos’ lead physician Dr. Samuel Zacate, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the President has been free from all symptoms of COVID-19 for the past two days.

“Dr. Zacate gave the happy news that on the 5th and 6th day of his isolation, the President is now free from all symptoms of COVID-19,” Angeles said in a statement.

“Dr. Zacate told the President that he still needs to complete his seven-day isolation as mandated by the health department’s protocol,” she added.

Cruz-Angeles said Zacate reported that “if there is no reappearance of any sign and symptoms related to COVID-19, and provided further that he has no fever” for the next 24 hours, Marcos can be released from isolation on Friday, July 15.

“If all the aforementioned conditions as stated in the DOH (Department of Health) Protocol are met, the President will be given a Certificate of Home Isolation by Dr Zacate. Until then, he will be closely monitored by his lead physician,” Angeles said.

Marcos is currently on his sixth day of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on July 8.

Cruz-Angeles said Zacate reported that Marcos “has no cough, no fever, no nasal stuffiness, and no nasal itchiness and basically asymptomatic as of this time being.”

“The President’s vital signs are all within normal limit. He has no signs of respiratory distress and is very comfortable,” Angeles said, quoting Dr. Zacate’s latest health bulletin.