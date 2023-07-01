Bongbong Marcos opens ‘milestone’ Davao coastal bypass road segment

DAVAO CITY — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. spearheaded the unveiling of a portion of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road here on Saturday.

Marcos motored from Quimpo Blvd. to the program site of the 7.5-kilometer segment of the 18-km road project after flying in from Digos City, Davao del Sur at around 10:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his brief message after the unveiling, Marcos thanked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for implementing the project and urged the agency to strive in finishing the remaining three segments on schedule.

When completed, the DCBR is hoped to cut travel time from Toril district to the south to the city from one hour and 45 minutes to just 30 minutes.

FEATURED STORIES

“We already expect this to provide relief to some Mindanaoans, especially those who wish access to downtown Davao. This will help in transporting goods in and out of the city, making access to basic necessities easier for communities, for businesses, and commuters,” said Marcos during the event.

Marcos also noted the project’s tourism potential, with the presence of walkways, bike lanes, linear parks and public spaces “that people need for their comfort, happiness and well-being.”

“I can only imagine the locals and especially our tourists taking a stroll while looking at the view feeling the breeze coming in from the coast,” he said.

The road project also offers coastal protection against storm surges and big waves, Marcos said.

“The project is indeed anchored in well-thought master plan,” he added.

Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the “milestone project” is aimed at helping decongest the city center, ease traffic woes and promote suburban development in Davao.

The DCBR is a four-lane, 23-meter-wide road with 17 bridges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The construction of this project started sometime in 2017 and continued on despite the challenges such as delays due to right of way acquisitions, the two years of the pandemic, limited project funding and other unforeseen circumstances,” Bonoan said.

The DPWH secretary credited then mayor and now Vice President Sara Duterte for pushing the project, which was begun under the “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program of the administration of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

It is divided into four segments: the longest Segment A of 7.5 kms which stretches from Bago Aplaya to Times Beach, the 4.1-km Segment B from Times Beach to Roxas Avenue; the 2.1- km Segment C stretching from Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf Road; and the 3.2-km Segment D from Sta. Ana Wharf Road to Alcantara in R. Castillo.

The entire project is hoped to be completed by 2025.

Bonoan said the unveiled section is part of the more than 16 kilometer-portion of the road project that is already completed.

Marcos also expressed gratitude to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), the biggest funder of the project, “and other partners for helping the government improve public infrastructures in the Philippines.” — with reports from Charlie Abarca

RELATED STORIES

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>