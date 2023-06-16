Bongbong Marcos says no one volunteering for DA chief: ‘Ayaw akong paalisin’

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday said that he was waiting for volunteers for Secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA), quipping that he was not allowed to leave the post.

The DA is the only department without a Secretary, with Marcos currently serving as the agency’s chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tinatanong ko sa kanilang lahat, inaatay ko mag volunteer sila mag secretary, ayaw akong paalisin,” said Marcos.

(I asked them all, I am waiting for a volunteer to be secretary, but they do not want me to leave.)

FEATURED STORIES

According to Marcos, the DA had to respond to the crisis in food supplies, prices, fertilizer costs and more.

“More or less the prices of agri commodities are beginning to stabilize. Now we are going to make the structural changes that are important to increase production, to ensure the food supply of the Philippines not only rice, but also corn, also fisheries, also livestock,” said Marcos during an ambush interview.

Marcos assured however, that important structure changes have taken place in the DA during his term. However, he said that there is still much to be done.

“Ang aking hangarin para sa DA ay pag iniwanan ko ang DA, that time we will have systems in place so that we can guarantee the food supply of the Philippines,” said the President.

(My wish for the DA is by the time I leave the DA, by that time we will have systems in place so that we guarantee the food supply of the Philippines.)

Marcos also said that he wanted food prices to remain affordable, adding that farmers should make a good living.

“Until those are accomplished, I suppose you will just have to put up with me as the DA secretary,” said Marcos Jr.

RELATED STORIES

JMS

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>