Bongbong Marcos seeks ‘patience and understanding’ as major railway project continues

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday asked commuters for patience and understanding as the North-South Commuter Railway’s (NSCR) development progresses.

The Philippine National Railways’ (PNR) operations will stop for five years to give way for the development of the new railway, which is expected to link train stops all the way from New Clark City in Tarlac to Calamba in Laguna.

“I urge everyone involved in the project to spare no effort to complete this monumental task for the benefit of generations to come. To our citizens, I also seek all your continued patience and understanding as you encounter interruptions from the constructions that we are undertaking,” Marcos said during a speech at the project’s Contract Signing Ceremony in Malacañang.

Marcos acknowledged that informal settlers in the area would be affected but said that this is unavoidable. He assured, however, that the government would provide aid to affected settlers.

“We’re continuously conscious in the national government and, of course the local governments to ensure that those needed assistance are attended to. These are the inevitable consequences of these large projects but it is something that we have to go through if we are going to complete the projects as they have been designed, and we will be able to reap the benefits in the longer term,” said Marcos.

The President thanked the companies who will help construct the major railway.

The NSCR’s contract package has three parts, tackling different portions of the railway construction. They are awarded to the following joint ventures:

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) and PT PP (Persero) – P11,623,700,256.26

Leighton Contractors Ltd. and First Balfour Inc. – P22,138,144,542.57

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) and PT PP (Persero) – P18,247,469,830

Hundreds of thousands of commuters are expected to be affected by the construction of the P873.62 billion railway. The PNR said that it would provide alternative transportation options for the affected commuters.

