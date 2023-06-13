Bongbong Marcos suggests collecting NCR’s floodwater for agriculture

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) to create a plan to protect Metro Manila’s coastal areas from flooding, which may include redirecting water outside of the region and reusing it for agriculture and other causes.

According to Marcos Jr., there was an estimated P351 billion from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) dedicated for flood control projects in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Pinapatingnan ko kung papaano ang kailangan, ano pa ‘yung dadagdag natin. Malaki, bilyon-bilyon na ang ginagastos natin para maglagay ng mga dike, maglagay ng mga waterway, mga spillway, pati pumping station dito sa NCR ay napag-usapan namin para mas marami at maging mas efficient ang paglabas ng tubig,” Marcos said during a cabinet briefing.

(I am having them checked what is needed, what else we need to add. It is large, billions were spent on putting dikes, waterways, spillways, pumping stations here in the NCR, which we talked about so that there can be a lot more and for it to become more efficient in removing water.)

Marcos Jr. said that the government is looking at areas outside of NCR where large impounding areas may be created and water could be controlled.

“Para doon natin kokontrolin, hindi na papasok dito sa Maynila, at mayroon pa tayong naipon na tubig para sa agrikultura, para sa iba’t ibang gamit,” he said.

(So that we can control it there, it will not enter Manila, and we have collected water for agriculture and other uses.)

The President said that this is one of the ways that the government is looking into protecting those along coastal areas and rivers.

Other flood projects were tackled during the meeting, including ongoing efforts in Pampanga, Cavite, Leyte and Cagayan De Oro City.

Present in the meeting was the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Sec. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, as the WRMO falls under her department.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Secretary Renato Solidum of the Department of Science and Technology, and Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman were also in attendance.

On June 2, the state weather bureau had announced that the rainy season had begun.

