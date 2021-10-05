Bongbong Marcos takes oath as chairman of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

FORMER senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., took his oath on Tuesday as member and chairman of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

Lawyer Victor “Vic” Rodriguez, counsel for Marcos, confirmed this in a text message to The Manila Times and said that the PFP and NP “will still be very important allies as we embrace the policy of having the broadest political alliances”.

PFP members have formally announced their endorsement for the presidential candidacy of Marcos.

During its National Convention held in Tupi, South Cotabato, the PFP passed a resolution endorsing Marcos as its presidential candidate for the May 2022 national elections.

PFP is a national political party approved by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in 2018 with 1.5 million members nationwide. Around 300 of their members in different parts of the country won in the 2019 elections.