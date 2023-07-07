Bongbong Marcos vows improved training for army to maximize modernization

MANILA, Philippines — Addressing new graduates of a Philippine Army (PA) Officer Candidate Course, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed that the government will also work to improve the training of soldiers.

Marcos attended the graduation of the candidates in Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City together with Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro. This marks the first time that a president has attended a graduation of an Officer Candidate School, which trains professionals to become Army officers.

“Let patriotism permeate every fiber of your being, empowering you to navigate the complexities of the field with heightened awareness and true mastery of your craft. Be assured, the government’s dedication to your advancement and welfare goes beyond providing modern equipment alone. We continue to prioritize retooling and retraining to arm you with intellectual fortitude, with tactical prowess, and strategic acumen to thrive on the modern battlefield,” said Marcos during his speech.

Dubbed as the “Gaigmat” class, 106 candidates were able to graduate and received their diplomas by the President himself.

“As you step into the ranks of commissioned officers of the Philippine Army, remember leadership does not emanate from titles or positions alone.More importantly, leadership stems from being able to demonstrate initiative [and] flexibility amidst uncertainty; to show resilience and tenacity under pressure; to instill amongst yourselves and others hope, courage, and unity even in the most difficult of circumstances,” Marcos told the graduates.

The following candidates were ranked the best of the batch, being given special recognition at the ceremony:

P2LT Jhun Lyndon C. Zamora PA

P2LT Mary Angeli L. Yap PA

P2LT Francis Iane O. Santiago PA

P2LT Danilo D. Cacanado Jr. PA

P2LT Lyn Ann R. Requina PA

P2LT Remuel B. Agpawan PA

P2LT Princess Malak B. Akmad PA

P2LT Jeremay P. Palugod PA

P2LT Mariell M. Fulache PA

P2LT Marc Dwight G. Solayao PA

