Bonjour? BOC finds P1.74-M worth of shabu inside antique French telephone

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs – Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) found P1.743-million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” hidden inside an antique French phone.

According to the bureau, the package was found at a Dalsey Hillblom Lynn Warehouse in Pasay City.

“The parcel, declared as antique French phone, arrived at the Port of NAIA from France on January 30. Upon physical examination, it contained 255 grams of a white crystalline substance,” said the BOC in a statement on Friday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was able to confirm the presence of shabu, said the BOC.

The BOC worked with  PDEA and  NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG) to nab the parcel’s claimant.

“The composite team also arrested the claimant during controlled delivery operations on February 6 in Makati City,” said the BOC.

The PDEA is investigating the claimant for possible violations against the Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Anti-Illegal Drugs Act, and RA 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization Act.

