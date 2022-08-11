Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples Join Forces For 2023 Australian Tour

Two of the biggest voices in blues music are linking up for a pair of massive shows in Australia next year.

Bluesfest Touring is bringing multi-GRAMMY Award winners Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples to our shores, with the power duo playing two huge theatre shows in Sydney and Melbourne in April of next year.

WATCH: Bonnie Raitt – ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’

The shows will mark Raitt’s first time in Australia in six years, and she’ll be coming armed with her new album Just Like That, which currently sits at #1 on the USA Billboard Blues Charts.

As for Staples, the 83-years-young GRAMMY Hall of Fame was Bluesfest Touring’s last tour before Covid struck in March 2020, so her return post-lockdown will no doubt be extra special.

A special pre-sale will begin from 12pm AEST next Tuesday, 16th August, with tickets on sale to the general public from 12PM AEST Thursday, 18th August.

Catch all the details below!

Meanwhile, Byron Bay Bluesfest itself has announced it’ll be back in action for Easter 2023. We don’t have any lineup details yet, but since Raitt and Staples will both be in the country around that same time, it won’t be a shock if we end up seeing both of their names on the bill!

Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Presale from 12pm AEST Tuesday 16th August 2022

General sale from 12pm AEST Thursday, 18th of August 2022

Wednesday, 5th April 2023 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 7th April 2023 – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney, NSW

