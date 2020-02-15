‘Bookies’ bet collector held in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– Police arrested a suspected bet collector of the illegal Small Town Lottery (STL) called “bookies” in Tayabas City on Friday, police said Saturday.

Joint anti-illegal gambling operatives from Tayabas and Police Regional Office 4 caught Carl Francis Albendo, 24, while collecting money bets for a supposed STL draw in Barangay Augustias Zone 3 around 1:50 p.m.

The suspect was arrested after operative acting as a bettor placed his bets.

Seized from the suspect were STL bet collection forms, paraphernalia, and money bets amounting to P945.

Police said the suspect was not wearing the required uniform for a legitimate STL bet collector.

He also failed to produce legitimate identification cards issued by Pirouette Gaming Corp., the licensed STL operator in the province, which indicates he was engaged in “bookies” operation.

“Bookies” are illegal STL operations that maintain unauthorized betting stations in remote areas to avoid detection by authorities./lzb

