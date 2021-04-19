Booking.com research explores Australian traveller optimism

SYDNEY, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The impact COVID-19 has had on our lives has made the past year one of the hardest. New research from Booking.com reveals our appetite to explore the world remains undiminished.

The research by Booking.com uncovers what Aussie travellers feel most hopeful about, where travel lies in their priorities and what support they believe the travel industry needs to get back on its feet.

Travel wins in post pandemic priorities

Despite feeling mostly optimistic, Australian travellers acknowledge that not being able to travel in 2020 like they did previously has had a significant effect on their well-being, with 47% reporting a negative impact on their mental health.

When asked which they’d rather experience this year, travel tops other priorities with almost three quarters (72%) of Aussies preferring to go on a holiday than to find true love or success at work, preferring to go on holiday than get promoted.

Travellers’ optimism returns as vaccines fuel hope

Despite knowing the pandemic finish line hasn’t been reached just yet, two thirds of Australian travellers (67%) feel more hopeful about traveling in 2021 due to the unwavering commitment of the scientific and medical communities and the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines.

Travellers willing to put in the effort for a common goal

To help travellers prepare for overseas travel again safely, Aussies are willing to roll up their sleeves, with two-thirds (67%) of travellers willing to accept only being able to travel if they could prove they have been vaccinated. Meanwhile 69% would accept having to wear a face mask when traveling, with 64% going as far as supporting a ‘no mask no travel’ ban (unless exempt).

Luke Wilson, Area Manager Australia at Booking.com, says the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble is evidence of the collective positive attitude Aussies displayed in uniting against COVID-19 and is a promising first step to resuming international travel.

“With the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble, Booking.com remains ever more optimistic that at some point in the not-so-distant future, everyone may once again be able to travel and experience the world together.

It’s our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, when the time is right to discover the places, cultures and experiences we’ve all been dreaming of, we will make sure you can find them on Booking.com.”

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, contact the Booking.com Australia Press Office team; bookingau@redhavas.com

METHODOLOGY

*Research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who are planning to travel in the next 12 months. In total 28,042 respondents across 28 countries and territories were polled (including 1003 from Argentina, 1002 from Australia, 1000 from Brazil, 1001 from Canada, 1000 from Mainland China, 1002 from Colombia, 1001 from Croatia, 1003 from Denmark, 1002 from France, 1005 from Germany, 1004 from Hong Kong, 1000 from India, 1002 from Israel, 1000 from Italy, 1000 from Japan, 1002 from Mexico, 1000 from Netherlands, 1000 from New Zealand, 1003 from Russia, 1000 from Singapore, 1003 from South Korea, 1005 from Spain, 1001 from Sweden, 1000 from Taiwan, 1003 from Thailand, 1000 from UK, 1000 from USA and 1000 from Vietnam). Respondents completed an online survey in January 2021.

**Research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of Booking.com accommodation partners. In total 3,491 respondents across 20 countries and territories were polled (including 86 in Australia, 85 in Austria, 177 in Brazil, 12 in China, 212 in Croatia, 395 in France, 296 in Germany, 136 in Greece, 109 in India, 69 in Indonesia, 492 in Italy, 79 in Japan, 55 in Mexico, 120 in Poland, 96 in Portugal, 197 in Russia, 353 in Spain, 65 in Thailand, 218 in UK and 241 in US). Respondents completed an online survey in February 2021.

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com’s mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travellers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay – from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world’s largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 28 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.4 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.