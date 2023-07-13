Booking woes, lack of documents hindering repatriation of Filipinos from Sudan — DFA

MANILA, Philippines —Flight booking difficulties and lack of travel documents are hindering the repatriation of 29 Filipinos from conflict-stricken Sudan, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday.

During the Laging Handa Public Briefing, DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said that there was difficulty booking flights due to the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Medyo nahihirapan po tayong kumuha ng flights para sa kanila kasi ang alam niyo naman Hajj pilgrimage ngayon po sa Saudi, lalong-lalo na sa Jeddah kung saan malapit ang Mecca,” Cortes said.

(It is hard for us to book flights for them because of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi, especially in Jeddah, near Mecca.)

Cortes said that since there is no Philippine embassy in Port Sudan, it is the honorary consul extending assistance to the Filipinos.

He also stated that one of the challenges, other than booking flights, was the lack of documents due to the displacement of the Filipinos.

“Meron din ho sa mga kababayan ay hindi ho dala yung passport nila dahil nga ho nung umalis at lumikas sila mula sa kanilang mga bahay sa Khartoum ay wala ho silang naidala,” Cortes said.

(Some of our countrymen forgot or left their passports behind after evacuating from Khartoum.)

He, however, emphasized that the DFA, along with the honorary consul and the Philippine embassy in Cairo, are doing everything possible to assist Filipino returning to the Philippines.

The power struggle between opposing military factions continues in Sudan, resulting in the displacement of millions of people. (Bea Alicia Delariarte, INQUIRER.net trainee)

