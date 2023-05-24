Boom Crash Opera and Bachelor Girl Announce East Coast Co-Headline Tour

Veteran Australian acts Bachelor Girl and Boom Crash Opera are teaming up for an east coast tour later this year. The two acts will share headlining duties across 12 dates in September and November, kicking off at the Norah Heads Sports Club on Friday, 8th September and finishing up at Burvale Hotel in Nunawading on Saturday, 18th November.

“Who cares about the categories of ‘Pop’ and ‘Rock’?” Boom Crash Opera wrote on Facebook alongside the tour announcement. “Great pop and great rock are both about great songs. So an evening with Bachelor Girl and BCO together on the same bill is all about great songs. See you on the road”

Bachelor Girl: ‘Buses And Trains’

[embedded content]

“I have always been a die-hard, genuinely unapologetic Boom Crash Opera fan. I mean, come on .. the TUNES! And they rock so damn hard on stage,” Bachelor Girl also shared on Facebook.

“Since I only tour with people I love, and I do love those BCO guys as people, I’m as happy as a pig in shit for Bachie & BCO to join forces and bring you all the good stuff we made from the 80s, 90s, 00s & even today.”

The two acts will play sets that feature tracks from across their storied careers – like Bachelor Girls’ ‘Buses and Trains’ and BCO’s ‘Onion Skin’ and ‘The Best Thing’. Boom Crash Opera have already announced a string of tour dates for 2023 – they’ll be heading out on the ‘Betterdaze’ tour throughout winter, beginning in Brisbane on Friday, 2nd June.

Bachelor Girl released a new single at the top of 2023, titled ‘Calling Out Your Name‘

Boom Crash Opera & Bachelor Girl Tour 2023

Friday, 8th September – Norah Heads Sports Club, NSW

Saturday, 9th September – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 15th September – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 16th September – Seagulls, Tweed Heads, NSW

Friday, 22nd September – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 23rd September – The Palms At Crown, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 3rd November – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 4th November – Toronto Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, 10th November – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 11th November – Shoppington Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 17th November – Gateway Hotel, Geelong, VIC

Saturday, 18th November – Burvale Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets are on sale now.

Further Reading

One Electric Day 2023: Icehouse, Belinda Carlisle, Daryl Braithwaite and More

Jackson Browne Adds QLD A Day on the Green Show to Re-Scheduled Australian Tour

Delta Goodrem Adds Third Sydney Show to ‘Innocent Eyes’ 20th Anniversary Tour