Booster shots needed – expert

An expert on infectious diseases urged the government to reconsider its position on booster doses especially for healthcare workers as evidence showed waning immunity in some vaccines, especially Sinovac’s CoronaVac.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, the head of the Adult Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine department of the San Lazaro Hospital and Vaccine Expert Panel member, said there were “consistent data” showing the waning of immunity six months after inoculation.

He explained that the platform used by Sinovac “may not be strong enough” to produce antibodies compared to other vaccine technologies with higher efficacies such as messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) or adenovirus vector platforms.

“It can decrease the severity of infection, but not enough to prevent symptomatic infection, unlike the mRNA or the virus vector like the AstraZeneca,” Solante said in an interview with the ABS-CBN News Channel.

He added that he had seen breakthrough cases in hospitals he is affiliated with where medical workers got infected after getting inoculated with CoronaVac.

“There are moderate numbers of healthcare workers getting sick because of this breakthrough infection, so I think we need to revisit again because if you are a healthcare worker and you have mild symptoms, you will undergo isolation and can affect the performance and the way we deliver healthcare in our hospitals,” Solante said.

The Department of Health has opposed calls to provide booster doses, citing vaccine supply issues.



