Booth Applications for Medical Taiwan 2023 Are Now OpenPicture-4-.jpg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 7 December 2022 – According to BMI Research, the global market for medical devices was valued at US$454.3 billion in 2021, a 6.3% increase from 2020, and is expected to reach US$535.2 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of approximately 5.6% from 2021 to 2024.

Medical Taiwan, one of the B2B trade shows organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 from June 8 to June 10, 2023. It will focus on professional assistive devices, digital healthcare, medical devices and equipment, medical parts and supplies, medical materials, and medical services. For both domestic and international medical equipment manufacturers, it is the premier global business and marketing platform.

The New “Digital Health” Area Advances Medical and Health Technology

A strong optical, ICT, and precision manufacturing industry chain complements Taiwan’s well-established medical network. As such, Taiwan is an ideal location for the digital health sector to find technology partners, test commercialization models, and generate cross-industry networking.

Medical Taiwan will launch a new “Digital Health” exhibition area, which will bring together companies specializing in wearable devices, personal mobile health technology, health monitoring equipment, smart sports, smart long-term care, health information technology, and communication technology. It aims to target the international precision health and personalized health monitoring markets, and to help exhibitors capitalize on international business opportunities.

Complete Industry Chain and Key Events of Medical Taiwan Seize Future Business Prospects

To establish a comprehensive supply chain for medical materials, Medical Taiwan 2023 will set up eight exhibition areas: Hospital/ Clinic Equipment, Disposables and Consumables/ Textiles, Elder Care, Healthcare and Beauty, Smart Medical, Digital Health, Manufacturing & Components, and Startups. Events such as “One-on-One Procurement Meetings,” “Industry Forums,” and “New Product Launches” will be held during the exhibition.

The top 10 foreign buyers from China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the United States, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Australia in 2019. As borders have been reopened, top-tier buyers are anticipated to return to visit the trade show. Additionally, TAITRA will continue to promote the exhibition and extend buyer invitations through its global network of more than 60 overseas offices to stimulate global trade relations. Applications for booth space at Medical Taiwan 2023 are currently open. Visit the official website for more exhibition information (www.medicaltaiwan.com.tw).

Hashtag: #MedicalTaiwan2023

