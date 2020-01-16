Bootleg Rascal Let Fly New Genre-Melting Party Anthem ‘Lonely Times’ & East Coast Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 17, 2020

They may still be balls deep in their massive Summer Vacay regional Aussie tour, but that hasn’t stopped Sydney’s perennial party starters Bootleg Rascal from unleashing a brand new single and announcing even more tour dates!

Dubbed ‘Lonely Times’, their fresh slice of tune loaf is a genre-melting feelgood summer party anthem produced by the band themselves alongside long-time collaborator Ian Pritchett (Boo Seeka, Kim Churchill, Angus and Julia Stone), with additional production by Simon Dobson (Little May).

Putting the duo’s masterful fusion of sun-soaked reggae and dub roots with blazing modern hip-hop bars on glorious display, the song also comes packing an entertaining music video shot at front man Carlos Lara’s house in Sydney by Sam Brumby (Julia Jacklin, The Rubens, Ali Barter) which you can check out below.

To celebrate, Bootleg have announced more East Coast tour dates, with a capital city run locked in for March and April with Brisbane stalwarts Shag Rock and Sydney punk faves SCABZ coming along for the ride.

Catch all the dates & details below!

Meanwhile, the group have also revealed plans to donate 100% of profits from tickets sold at tonight’s show at Miranda Hotel to the NSW Rural Fire Service in the wake of the current bushfire crisis.

Bootleg Rascal 2020 Booty Camp: Summer Vacay Regional Tour

FRI 17 JAN | MIRANDA HOTEL, MIRANDA NSW

w/ A.GIRL + TIMI TEMPLE

Tickets: Official Website

SAT 18 JAN | CAMBRIDGE HOTEL, NEWCASTLE NSW

w/ A.GIRL + TIMI TEMPLE

Tickets: Official Website

SUN 19 JAN | PARK HOUSE, MONA VALE NSW

w/ A.GIRL + Grace Grove

Tickets: Official Website

FRI 24 JAN | MIAMI MARKETTA, GOLD COAST QLD

w/ Drop Legs + Saint Lane

Tickets: Official Website

SAT 25 JAN | THE NORTHERN, BYRON BAY NSW

w/ Drop Legs + Saint Lane

Tickets: Official Website

SUN 26 JAN | SOL BAR, MAROOCHYDORE QLD

w/ Saint Lane + Venice Queens

Tickets: Official Website

THU 30 JAN | JIVE BAR, ADELAIDE SA

w/ Richysand + Alex Hosking

Tickets: Official Website

FRI 31 JAN | SETTLERS TAVERN, MARGARET RIVER WA

w/ T$oko + The Bambuseae Rhythm Section

Tickets: Official Website

SAT 1 FEB | INDI BAR, PERTH WA

w/ T$oko + The Bambuseae Rhythm Section

Tickets: Official Website

SUN 2 FEB | MOJOS FREMANTLE WA

w/ T$oko + The Bambuseae Rhythm Section

Tickets: Official Website

FRI 7 FEB | THE BEERY, TERRIGAL NSW

w/ Nelipot + Saint Spook + Deadshowws

Tickets: Official Website

SAT 8 FEB | TRANSIT BAR, CANBERRA ACT

w/ Liv Li + Muddy Wolfe

Tickets: Official Website

SAT 21 MAR | A DAY ON THE LAWN, HOBART TAS – JUST ADDED

w/ Boy & Bear + MEG MAC

Tickets: Official Website

FRI 27 MAR | WOOLLY MAMMOTH, BRISBANE QLD – JUST ADDED

w/ Shag Rock + SCABZ

Tickets: Official Website

THU APR 2 | MARRICKVILLE BOWLS CLUB, SYDNEY NSW – JUST ADDED

w/ Shag Rock + SCABZ

Tickets: Official Website

FRI 3 APR | HOWLER, MELBOURNE VIC – JUST ADDED

w/ Shag Rock + SCABZ

Tickets: Official Website