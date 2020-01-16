Bootleg Rascal Let Fly New Genre-Melting Party Anthem ‘Lonely Times’ & East Coast Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on January 17, 2020
They may still be balls deep in their massive Summer Vacay regional Aussie tour, but that hasn’t stopped Sydney’s perennial party starters Bootleg Rascal from unleashing a brand new single and announcing even more tour dates!
Dubbed ‘Lonely Times’, their fresh slice of tune loaf is a genre-melting feelgood summer party anthem produced by the band themselves alongside long-time collaborator Ian Pritchett (Boo Seeka, Kim Churchill, Angus and Julia Stone), with additional production by Simon Dobson (Little May).
Putting the duo’s masterful fusion of sun-soaked reggae and dub roots with blazing modern hip-hop bars on glorious display, the song also comes packing an entertaining music video shot at front man Carlos Lara’s house in Sydney by Sam Brumby (Julia Jacklin, The Rubens, Ali Barter) which you can check out below.
To celebrate, Bootleg have announced more East Coast tour dates, with a capital city run locked in for March and April with Brisbane stalwarts Shag Rock and Sydney punk faves SCABZ coming along for the ride.
Catch all the dates & details below!
Meanwhile, the group have also revealed plans to donate 100% of profits from tickets sold at tonight’s show at Miranda Hotel to the NSW Rural Fire Service in the wake of the current bushfire crisis.
[embedded content]
Bootleg Rascal 2020 Booty Camp: Summer Vacay Regional Tour
FRI 17 JAN | MIRANDA HOTEL, MIRANDA NSW
w/ A.GIRL + TIMI TEMPLE
Tickets: Official Website
SAT 18 JAN | CAMBRIDGE HOTEL, NEWCASTLE NSW
w/ A.GIRL + TIMI TEMPLE
Tickets: Official Website
SUN 19 JAN | PARK HOUSE, MONA VALE NSW
w/ A.GIRL + Grace Grove
Tickets: Official Website
FRI 24 JAN | MIAMI MARKETTA, GOLD COAST QLD
w/ Drop Legs + Saint Lane
Tickets: Official Website
SAT 25 JAN | THE NORTHERN, BYRON BAY NSW
w/ Drop Legs + Saint Lane
Tickets: Official Website
SUN 26 JAN | SOL BAR, MAROOCHYDORE QLD
w/ Saint Lane + Venice Queens
Tickets: Official Website
THU 30 JAN | JIVE BAR, ADELAIDE SA
w/ Richysand + Alex Hosking
Tickets: Official Website
FRI 31 JAN | SETTLERS TAVERN, MARGARET RIVER WA
w/ T$oko + The Bambuseae Rhythm Section
Tickets: Official Website
SAT 1 FEB | INDI BAR, PERTH WA
w/ T$oko + The Bambuseae Rhythm Section
Tickets: Official Website
SUN 2 FEB | MOJOS FREMANTLE WA
w/ T$oko + The Bambuseae Rhythm Section
Tickets: Official Website
FRI 7 FEB | THE BEERY, TERRIGAL NSW
w/ Nelipot + Saint Spook + Deadshowws
Tickets: Official Website
SAT 8 FEB | TRANSIT BAR, CANBERRA ACT
w/ Liv Li + Muddy Wolfe
Tickets: Official Website
SAT 21 MAR | A DAY ON THE LAWN, HOBART TAS – JUST ADDED
w/ Boy & Bear + MEG MAC
Tickets: Official Website
FRI 27 MAR | WOOLLY MAMMOTH, BRISBANE QLD – JUST ADDED
w/ Shag Rock + SCABZ
Tickets: Official Website
THU APR 2 | MARRICKVILLE BOWLS CLUB, SYDNEY NSW – JUST ADDED
w/ Shag Rock + SCABZ
Tickets: Official Website
FRI 3 APR | HOWLER, MELBOURNE VIC – JUST ADDED
w/ Shag Rock + SCABZ
Tickets: Official Website