BoP hits 4-mo high surplus in Aug

THE country’s balance of payments (BoP) surplus hit a four-month high of $1.04 billion in August, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data.

Released on Friday, the figure was substantially greater than the $657-million surplus in August 2020 and the $642-million surplus in July. It was also the largest since April of this year, when the payments position was in surplus by $2.61 billion.

The payments balance is a record of all trade and financial transactions made between entities in one country and the rest of the world in a given period. A shortfall occurs when the country imports more goods, services and capital than it exports; a surplus, when it exports more than it imports.

“The BoP surplus in August 2021 was due mainly to the additional allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) to the Philippines given the IMF’s (International Monetary Fund) efforts to increase global liquidity amid the pandemic and the BSP’s income from its investments abroad,” the central bank explained in a statement.

Last month, the Philippines secured a $2.8 billion SDR following the IMF’s distribution to member nations.

“These were partly offset, however, by the national government’s (NG) foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP as the NG settled its foreign currency debt obligations and paid for various expenditures, and the BSP’s net foreign exchange operations,” the Bangko Sentral noted.