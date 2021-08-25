BoP reaches 3-mo high surplus in July

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the country’s balance of payments (BoP) reached a three-month-high surplus of $642 million in July.

The result was much higher than the $8-million surplus in July 2020 and a reversal of the $312-million shortfall in June, according to central bank figures issued on Wednesday.

It was also the widest since April of this year when the payments position was $2.61 billion in surplus.

The BoP is a record of all trade and financial transactions made between entities in one country and the rest of the world in a given period. A shortfall occurs when the country imports more goods, services and capital than it exports; a surplus, when it exports more than it imports.

The July surplus “reflected mainly the national government’s (NG) net foreign currency deposits with the BSP and the BSP’s income from its investments abroad,” the Bangko Sentral noted in a statement.

“These were partly offset, however, by the NG’s payments of its foreign currency debt obligations and the BSP’s net foreign exchange operations.”

The most recent monthly number lowered the deficit in the first seven months of this year to $1.29 billion but erased the $4.11-billion surplus in the same period of 2020.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Based on preliminary data, this cumulative BoP deficit was partly attributed to a wider merchandise trade deficit,” the central bank pointed out.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country’s trade deficit increased to $17.43 billion in the first half of 2021, up from $11.37 billion a year ago.

The BSP anticipates a $7.1-billion surplus in the payments balance position this year as the current account is expected to remain in surplus, albeit slightly higher than previously anticipated.

The current account, which is a major component of the BoP, is estimated to post a surplus of $10 billion this year, equivalent to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product, up from the $9.1-billion forecast previously.

The Bangko Sentral added that the BoP position at the end of July showed a higher final gross international reserves level of $107.15 billion, which “represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 12.2 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income,” according to the Bangko Sentral.

In terms of original maturity, it’s also 7.7 times the country’s short-term external debt and 5.2 times in terms of residual maturity.