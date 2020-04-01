“Bored at home? Learn how to dance by signing up for G-Force’s online classes”

G-Force, as part of its alternative learning, is offering online classes so you can stay productive during the enhanced community quarantine.

Like most of the establishments in the Philippines, G-Force, the country’s premiere dance company, is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

But this does not mean that learning about dancing has to stop. G-Force, as part of its alternative learning, is offering online classes so you can stay productive during the enhanced community quarantine.

“To keep you moving at home, online dance classes from your favorite G-Force celebrity choreographers and teachers will be available everyday!” G-Force said in a Facebook post.

Under the program, students can choose from different dance styles, including hip-hop, street pop, jazz funk, dancehall, sexy, and K-pop.

According to Philippine health officials, the best way to combat the coronavirus disease is to boost one’s immune system, such as exercising regularly through dancing despite the lockdown.

For more information, visit their official Instagram page for the online class schedule, or you may simply go to gforceofficial.com/onlineclasses.