Bored? This Website Generates Fake 90’s Festival Lineups Then Plays Vintage Live Footage Of The Bands

Here’s some A-grade procrastination bait, especially for those in Melbourne suffering through Lockdown II.

It has reached our attention that a website exists dedicated purely to generating fake 90’s-themed music festival lineups, before streaming archival footage of each band playing live pre-Y2K.

The aptly-named 90’s Music Festival Generator is brought to you by “Middle Aged Nostalgia” (br00tal) and is basically guaranteed to take you down a rabbit hole of 20th Century musical memory fuel.

Without giving away any spoilers, some of the bands we’ve seen thrown up on the imaginary lineups thus far include the likes of Crowded House, Green Day, Beastie Boys, Stone Temple Pilots, Korn and loads more.

All you have to do is click the website link, a random lineup will then generate on the landing page, then just click the name of the band you wanna see play and BAM, cue wonky VHS footage of all your indie faves, transporting you back to a simpler time when live music was a thing that humans could enjoy at their leisure.

All credit for this story must go to Suede bassist Mat Osman, who posted about it on Twitter, commenting that he will not accept the auto-generated lineup until his band is billed higher than Midnight Oil.

Ya dreamin’, Osman.