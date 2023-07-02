Borongan City unveils new airport terminal

BORONGAN CITY, Eastern Samar, Philippines —This capital city of Eastern Samar has opened a new air terminal to cater to travelers, amid a steady rise of passengers seen here since the start of the year.

The new terminal at Borongan Airport, which was inaugurated on June 19, was described by Mayor Jose Ivan Agda as a “symbol of hope” and represented the city’s commitment to provide a seamless travel experience that would not only foster increased economic activity but also contribute to the growth of the city’s agricultural and tourism sectors.

The decision of the city government to build the terminal, at a cost of P11.68 million, would “ensure the long-term sustainability” of the airport and “set a precedent as the first local government to undertake such an endeavor,” the mayor said on Friday.

Agda hoped that other concerned government agencies would “also follow suit, recognizing the pressing need for additional infrastructure [at the airport], such as fencing, a control tower, and navigational equipment.”

Ruperto Ambil II, city information officer and head of the local airport operations, said the airport has serviced 2,118 inbound and 1,904 outbound passengers in the last six months since the Borongan-Cebu flights started in December 2022.

According to Ambil, the 4,022 passengers that the city has serviced in six months were far greater than the initial flights on Siargao Island, which only had 1,126 passenger movements in three years.

Borongan Airport started operation on Dec. 19, 2022, the same day that Philippine Airlines started its Borongan-Cebu and vice versa flights, using an 86-seater Dash-8 Q400 turboprop aircraft, every Monday and Friday.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the city government of Borongan signed a memorandum of agreement to improve the local airport operation, conduct preventive maintenance on the facilities and develop another terminal.

—FRANCIS TIU SONCO

