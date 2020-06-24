Borongan mayor to file raps vs HPG officer who ignored checkpoint

MANILA, Philippines — Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda is set to file complaints against the police officer who supposedly violated lockdown protocols when he sped past a checkpoint in the city, the chief of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) said Wednesday.

“‘Yung (Borongan) mayor ang complainant kaya s’ya mag-file ng case, (The mayor is the complainant so he will file a case.),” PNP-HPG chief Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz said in a text message to INQUIRER.net when asked if a complaint was filed against HPG logistics officer Police Lt. Col. Joel Sta. Ana, who allegedly skipped the checkpoint.

Ana purportedly ignored the quarantine control point at Borongan City in Eastern Samar for a personal visit to his home there.

But Cruz previously said Ana told him that it was an official visit to Region VIII to deliver firearms in Borongan last June 13.

Cruz said PNP is still investigating Ana’s alleged breach of coronavirus quarantine policies in Borongan.

