Borsa Vini Italiani Returns for Its 3rd Edition In November, With A Spectacular Selection Of The Finest Italian WinesITA-Logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 March 2022 – Following the success of its 2nd edition of Borsa Vini Italiani, the one-day trade exhibition will return to Singapore for its 3rd edition this November, bringing together a new selection of spectacular Italian wines that will sure to impress local wine buyers, connoisseurs and sommeliers. Borsa Vini 2022 is organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). This year it will be held within the framework of the Italian Cuisine Week, a special initiative presented by the Embassy of Italy, in collaboration with ITA and other Italian institutional partners in November.

Leading up to this year’s edition, ITA will be organising various initiatives for 2022 in close coordination and collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in Singapore. On one spectrum, ITA will explore several new innovative sectors such as fintech, smartmobility, agritech, renewables energy, together with a dedicated acceleration programme for Italian startups to be hosted in Singapore. On the other, ITA will continue to promote Italy’s excellences in the traditional sectors, such as design, furniture, jewellery, luxury, food and beverage (F&B), as well as to drive awareness and appreciation for wines from the North, centre and South of Italy.

Aside from Borsa Vini 2022, ITA will be participating in the Food&HotelAsia (FHA) event on 5-8 September 2022 to showcase the best of Italian food in South East Asia. Attendees can look forward to live cooking demonstrations with Italian chefs, masterclasses, specific talks on sustainable and innovative food and the promotion of Italian products displayed throughout the event. Within the FHA exhibition, ITA will also be present with a pavilion at Prowine, an exhibition on wine which saw the participation of 270 wine makers from 33 different countries in the previous edition.

H.E Ambassador of Italy to Singapore, Mario Andrea Vattani said, “In the last few years Singaporeans enjoy more and more Italian food and wine. Our F&B exports to Singapore grew by over 15% in 2021, and they’re still going up. We’re very happy to see that it’s our wines who have been the drivers of this growth, because our wines tell us much more than the story of their distinctive taste and high quality. Our wines embody the spirit of our territory, the variety of our regions, and the roots of our millenary history. For many of our Singaporean friends, to enjoy a glass of Italian wine is to finally travel back to the Italian landscapes that they know so well. Through the Borsa Vini event we will bring together a fine selection of wineries and of Singaporean importers, with seminars by professional sommeliers to make sure that culture and taste continue to thrive in Singapore, truly one of the food Capitals of the world.”

Commenting on Borsa Vini’s returning showcase in Singapore, Ilaria Piccinni, Deputy Trade Commissioner of the Italian Trade Agency in Singapore said, “We’re excited to be back out and about again, celebrating the best in Italian wine and culture with the return of Borsa Vini’s 3rd edition in Singapore. The challenges of COVID-19 is still being felt throughout the world, but we’ve seen a leap in demand in many markets after overcoming 2020’s pandemic slump. For instance, there’s been a significant change in consumer behaviour and a growing appetite amongst consumers who are embracing mindful drinking while exploring and experimenting new tastes and diverse wine varieties. Beyond the traditional, we’ve also turned up the notch on innovation, sustainability and have leveraged our network of wine portfolios with Made in Italy excellence, to expand the presence of Italian wines in Singapore.”

Famed as the leading producer of excellent wine, Italian wines from the European country are world-renowned for their quality, tradition and innovation. Their autochthone vineyards are highly appreciated both in Italy and on international markets. The F&B sector in Italy represents a key industry with total exports topping 43 billion Euros in 2021, making up 9% of its total exports. In Asia, Italian F&B exports are enjoying a continuous double-digit growth in the last three years, interrupted only in 2020 due to economic downturn caused by the pandemic. In Singapore, they continue to be popular with exports growing by 15.1% in Jan-Nov 2021 (97.2 million Euro) compared to the same period of 2020 surpassing the exports registered in Jan-Nov 2018 and 2019. As of the same period, Italy retained its long-standing 2nd position among EU countries as a Singapore supplier of wine, behind France, and 5th position worldwide behind France, Australia, UK, and China.

More details about Borsa Vini 2022 and the full list of participating wine companies will be announced later this year. For more information, visit https://www.ice.it/en/.



