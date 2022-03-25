Bosch Automotive Aftermarket signs with Allianz General to support for Bosch’s loyalty membersAllianzXBoschAA-MoU.jpg

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 March 2022 – Robert Bosch Sdn Bhd (Bosch) has entered into a deal with Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Allianz General), marking an industry-first collaboration between an automotive parts company and insurance provider in Malaysia.

The partnership between the two companies aims to increase value for members of Bosch’s loyalty program, known as ‘eXtra’, and strengthen Allianz General’s market position as Malaysia’s No. 1 General Insurer. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), members of Bosch’s eXtra program will enjoy insurance savings, education and sharing sessions provided by Allianz General.

“We are continuously striving to deliver added value support to our loyal partners. Embarking on a collaboration with one of the leading insurance providers in Malaysia and in the world strengthens our cause, especially during these challenging and unpredictable times,” said Klaus Landhaeusser, Managing Director of Bosch Malaysia.

“Our partnership with Allianz aims to extend professional solutions and support for our workshop members. With this collaboration, members of Bosch’s loyalty program – ‘eXtra’ can enjoy added protection for their business which is a demonstration of how Bosch goes one step further beyond the traditional automotive offerings to prioritize members’ safety and wellbeing in this volatile market condition,” added Marcio Coelho, Vice President of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket ASEAN.

Sean Wang, CEO of Allianz Malaysia Berhad and its subsidiary Allianz General said that the partnership between Allianz General and Bosch Malaysia marks an industry-first milestone that points to an increasing demand for top-tier insurance products that also deliver not only on promise but value as well.

“This partnership excites us, and we look forward to working alongside Bosch and supporting their various business needs. As insurers, our goal is simple – to always deliver the best products and win our customers through meaningful service and trust. Together with our strong network of agents and branches, we look forward to extending that promise to members of Bosch’s eXtra program,” added Sean.

As of February 2022, Bosch recorded a total of 6,848 eXtra program memberships, consisting of 1,725 retailers and 5,123 workshops across Malaysia.

